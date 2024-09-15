Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 557.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,120. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.