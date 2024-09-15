Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 557.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,120. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

