Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.05. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 106.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

