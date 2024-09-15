Roth Mkm Increases InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Price Target to $160.00

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. Analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

