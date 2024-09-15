Roderick J. West Sells 2,510 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

