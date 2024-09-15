Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,143 shares during the period. Ameresco makes up approximately 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

