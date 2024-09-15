Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Atkore Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $86.36 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

