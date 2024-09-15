Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

