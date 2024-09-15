Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $368.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.98 and its 200 day moving average is $319.07. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Motco boosted its position in ICON Public by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

