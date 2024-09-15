RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

