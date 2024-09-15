Reviewing Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Bitcoin Depot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 55.15 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.14 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.87

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MDB Capital and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDB Capital and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.34%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats MDB Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.