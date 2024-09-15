Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

