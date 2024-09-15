Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

NYSE RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

