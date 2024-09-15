Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 45,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $287.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

