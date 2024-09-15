Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

