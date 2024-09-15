Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

