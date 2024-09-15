Reef Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.10 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $44.58 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 64.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.
Reef Profile
Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Reef Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
