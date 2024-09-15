R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

GP opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.11. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.74% and a negative return on equity of 128.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

