Quilter Plc Sells 29,077 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.3% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $100,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after buying an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

TSM stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $894.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

