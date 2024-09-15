Quilter Plc Sells 18,171 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $75,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $977,443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $729.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.48.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

