Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $287.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.24. The firm has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

