QUASA (QUA) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $160,869.41 and $1,801.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194098 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,021.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

