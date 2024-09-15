PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.56. 45,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 858,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

