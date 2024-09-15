Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

GD opened at $304.80 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $306.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

