Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

