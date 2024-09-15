Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,134. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,468,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 65.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

