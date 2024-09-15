Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 178,470 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,470 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

