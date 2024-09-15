Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 478,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.17 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

