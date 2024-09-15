Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $54.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $54,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 528,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

