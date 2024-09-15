Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 113,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

