Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

