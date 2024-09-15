Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

