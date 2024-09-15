Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.88. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 67,813 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 200.06% and a negative net margin of 802.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

