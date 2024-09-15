Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

