Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 761,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXC

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.