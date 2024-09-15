Pod Point Group’s (PODP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Pod Point Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PODP opened at GBX 17.92 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pod Point Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.95 ($0.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.58.

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

