Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $33.95 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $79,319.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

