Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.59. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

