Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.57 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $246.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

