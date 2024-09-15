Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

