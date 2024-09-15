Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.80

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 577509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

Picton Property Income Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.14. The firm has a market cap of £416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,620.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 168,541 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £112,922.47 ($147,668.98). Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

