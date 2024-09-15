Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $39,897.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Linetsky sold 66 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,302.18.

On Tuesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 41 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $787.20.

PHR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

