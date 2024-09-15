Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

