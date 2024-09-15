Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Sells $244,444.20 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRGO opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,135,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,830,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 265,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
