Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Sells $244,444.20 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,135,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,830,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 265,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.