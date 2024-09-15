Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$56.10 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.4183168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

