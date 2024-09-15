PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 365,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,607,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 3,087,500 shares of company stock valued at $111,058,614 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

