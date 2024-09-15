PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $771.76 million and $20.36 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 772,083,883 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 772,083,882.505807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948717 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $14,845,252.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

