PayPal USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.88 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $771.86 million and $17.88 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00259027 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 772,083,883 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 772,083,882.505807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948717 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $14,845,252.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

