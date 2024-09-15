Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.12 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.12 million and $2.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

