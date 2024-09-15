Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

