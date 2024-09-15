Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average of $206.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.